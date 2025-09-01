Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New $592,000 Investment in United States Cellular Corporation $USM

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,561 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 1,837.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,657 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United States Cellular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in United States Cellular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in United States Cellular in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Stock Performance

USM stock opened at $77.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.59 and a beta of 0.38. United States Cellular Corporation has a 12-month low of $51.20 and a 12-month high of $79.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.91.

United States Cellular Increases Dividend

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.73 million. United States Cellular had a positive return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United States Cellular Corporation will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $23.00 dividend. This is a boost from United States Cellular’s previous special dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on USM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on United States Cellular from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, United States Cellular currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

