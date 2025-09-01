Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $483,000 in Weave Communications, Inc. $WEAV

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WEAV. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,456 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weave Communications Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:WEAV opened at $7.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.99 million, a P/E ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WEAV shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.10.

Insider Activity at Weave Communications

In other Weave Communications news, insider Erin Goodsell sold 7,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $64,184.48. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 584,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,022,203.63. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph David Mcneil sold 14,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $121,996.06. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 409,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,281.80. The trade was a 3.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,294 shares of company stock valued at $739,723 in the last 90 days. 18.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weave Communications Company Profile

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

