Magnetar Financial LLC Has $575,000 Stock Holdings in Cactus, Inc. $WHD

Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 156.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,655 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Financial Harvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Cactus by 11.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Cactus by 7.5% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Cactus by 12.2% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WHD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Cactus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Cactus from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cactus from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Cactus Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $41.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.85. Cactus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $70.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $273.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.28 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 16.19%.The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cactus Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

