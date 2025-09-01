Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. $BBW

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 995,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,010,000 after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares during the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP raised its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 765,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,519,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 482,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,940,000 after purchasing an additional 50,933 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 115,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 67,205 shares during the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBW opened at $60.54 on Monday. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.32 and a 1 year high of $70.01. The company has a market capitalization of $799.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.29 and its 200-day moving average is $44.80.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Dividend Announcement

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( NYSE:BBW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.27. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 42.37% and a net margin of 11.34%.The business had revenue of $124.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s payout ratio is presently 19.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBW. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Insider Transactions at Build-A-Bear Workshop

In related news, Director Lesli Rotenberg sold 1,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $93,927.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,874. The trade was a 12.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 6,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $339,160.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 123,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,980,923. The trade was a 5.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,383. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

