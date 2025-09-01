lululemon athletica inc. $LULU Shares Acquired by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 601.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,649 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in lululemon athletica by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,266,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,755,337,000 after acquiring an additional 157,764 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 3.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,010,908 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,418,389,000 after purchasing an additional 162,295 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch SE raised its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 10.3% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 1,401,885 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $396,818,000 after purchasing an additional 130,565 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 7.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,387,609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $392,777,000 after purchasing an additional 93,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 12.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,301,017 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $368,266,000 after purchasing an additional 139,944 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

lululemon athletica Stock Down 1.4%

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $202.20 on Monday. lululemon athletica inc. has a 52 week low of $185.95 and a 52 week high of $423.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $216.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

lululemon athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 43.48% and a net margin of 16.82%.lululemon athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.580-14.780 EPS. Q2 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LULU. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $370.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $270.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on lululemon athletica from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, CICC Research reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $280.49 price objective on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Monday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, lululemon athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of lululemon athletica stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total value of $6,375,178.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 110,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,058,829.16. This trade represents a 19.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

lululemon athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Articles

