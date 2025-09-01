LUCE Price Reaches $0.0030 on Major Exchanges (LUCE)

LUCE (LUCE) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. LUCE has a total market capitalization of $3.01 million and approximately $966.44 thousand worth of LUCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUCE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LUCE has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109,151.33 or 1.00636679 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $106,722.50 or 0.98897511 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.09 or 0.00369801 BTC.

About LUCE

LUCE’s total supply is 999,999,996 tokens. The official website for LUCE is pump.fun/cbdcxko9qavr9hfshgpebg3zekoraed7w1jfq2o3pump.

Buying and Selling LUCE

According to CryptoCompare, “LUCE (LUCE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. LUCE has a current supply of 999,999,996. The last known price of LUCE is 0.00308207 USD and is down -5.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $1,014,960.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pump.fun/CBdCxKo9QavR9hfShgpEBG3zekorAeD7W1jfq2o3pump.”

