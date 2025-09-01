LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) CEO Sells $613,858.76 in Stock

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) CEO James Anthony Clark sold 26,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $613,858.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 421,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,723,904.04. This trade represents a 5.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

LSI Industries Stock Down 0.0%

LYTS opened at $22.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $686.07 million, a PE ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.27. LSI Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.08.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $155.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.89 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 11.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

LSI Industries Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LYTS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 24th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on LSI Industries from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Institutional Trading of LSI Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in LSI Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,592,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,096,000 after buying an additional 26,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,624,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,613,000 after purchasing an additional 47,341 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 406,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 284,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 115,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in LSI Industries by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 268,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after buying an additional 24,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

Featured Stories

