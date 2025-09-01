LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Rating Lowered to Buy at Wall Street Zen

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RAMP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on LiveRamp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research downgraded LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on LiveRamp from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

LiveRamp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $27.91 on Friday. LiveRamp has a 1-year low of $22.82 and a 1-year high of $36.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 126.86 and a beta of 0.92.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. LiveRamp had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 1.89%.The company had revenue of $194.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. LiveRamp’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other LiveRamp news, Director Timothy R. Cadogan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 55,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,980. The trade was a 4.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveRamp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 344.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

