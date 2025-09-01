Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) CEO Benjamin Bressler Sells 21,137 Shares

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) CEO Benjamin Bressler sold 21,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $317,266.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,466 shares in the company, valued at $352,224.66. The trade was a 47.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Benjamin Bressler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 27th, Benjamin Bressler sold 61,495 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $923,039.95.

On Monday, August 25th, Benjamin Bressler sold 24,564 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $368,951.28.

On Friday, August 22nd, Benjamin Bressler sold 200,700 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $2,847,933.00.

On Tuesday, August 19th, Benjamin Bressler sold 809 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $11,326.00.

On Wednesday, August 20th, Benjamin Bressler sold 20,877 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $292,904.31.

On Tuesday, August 5th, Benjamin Bressler sold 167,494 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $2,185,796.70.

On Monday, August 4th, Benjamin Bressler sold 7,567 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $98,749.35.

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Benjamin Bressler sold 47,325 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $616,171.50.

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Performance

LIND stock opened at $14.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.06. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $15.06. The company has a market capitalization of $798.84 million, a PE ratio of -48.60 and a beta of 2.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $167.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.97 million. Lindblad Expeditions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,777,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,100,000 after purchasing an additional 441,046 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,270,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 55,003 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,779,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,771,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 944,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after purchasing an additional 494,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 899,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,503,000 after purchasing an additional 18,638 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

