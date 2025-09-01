Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Purchases New Stake in Blue Owl Capital Corporation $OBDC

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OBDC. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $14.34 on Monday. Blue Owl Capital Corporation has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.46.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $485.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.42 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 38.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Corporation will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on OBDC. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, May 15th. B. Riley began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on OBDC

Blue Owl Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.