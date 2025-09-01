Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Buys 109 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. $ALGN

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ increased its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in Align Technology by 28.4% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 9,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 10.6% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 43,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,856,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Align Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $2,097,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Align Technology by 1.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 2.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 577,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $91,745,000 after buying an additional 13,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho set a $210.00 price target on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Align Technology from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 price target (down previously from $249.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Align Technology from $246.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Align Technology from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 7,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $131.49 per share, with a total value of $996,168.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 184,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,318,418.05. This trade represents a 4.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology stock opened at $141.96 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.70 and a 12 month high of $262.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.61 and its 200-day moving average is $174.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.65.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). Align Technology had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Align Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

