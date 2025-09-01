Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Reduces Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. $RHP

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RHP. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 175.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 213.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $98.73 on Monday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.27 and a 12-month high of $121.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 41.65% and a net margin of 10.74%.The company had revenue of $659.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Ryman Hospitality Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.930-8.490 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

RHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

In related news, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 8,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.92 per share, with a total value of $809,863.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman owned 870,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,359,749.52. The trade was a 0.97% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $128,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,049.76. The trade was a 33.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

