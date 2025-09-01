Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 2,415 RTX Corporation $RTX

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at about $916,739,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 14,838.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,163,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135,349 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,385,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,918 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,836,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,873,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $1,187,900.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 16,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,798.40. This trade represents a 31.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $2,027,513.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,888.88. This represents a 42.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,557 shares of company stock worth $11,275,816 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

RTX opened at $158.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. RTX Corporation has a 1 year low of $112.27 and a 1 year high of $161.26. The firm has a market cap of $212.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.78%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

