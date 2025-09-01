Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Decreases Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 184,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,560,000 after purchasing an additional 65,858 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,927,000 after purchasing an additional 9,633 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alteri Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $504,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE opened at $176.60 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.29 and a 1-year high of $189.35. The stock has a market cap of $101.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.09, for a total value of $27,463,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,951,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,337,668.45. The trade was a 7.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Duriya M. Farooqui sold 2,036 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $363,100.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,083.66. This trade represents a 12.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 449,993 shares of company stock valued at $81,486,507. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

