L1 Capital Pty Ltd Purchases 41,812 Shares of Solaris Resources Inc. $SLSR

L1 Capital Pty Ltd raised its position in Solaris Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SLSR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,929,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,812 shares during the quarter. Solaris Resources comprises about 1.5% of L1 Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. L1 Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Solaris Resources were worth $16,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Solaris Resources by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. now owns 87,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP increased its position in shares of Solaris Resources by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 1,153,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,297,000. Sprott Inc. increased its position in shares of Solaris Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,782,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,430,000 after purchasing an additional 54,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Solaris Resources by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 116,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 79,995 shares during the last quarter.

Solaris Resources Price Performance

SLSR opened at $5.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.13. The company has a market cap of $899.01 million, a P/E ratio of -36.26 and a beta of 0.47. Solaris Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $5.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Solaris Resources from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Solaris Resources Company Profile

Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company’s flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

