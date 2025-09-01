L1 Capital Pty Ltd Buys Shares of 1,727,044 Alcoa $AA

L1 Capital Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,727,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,675,000. Alcoa accounts for approximately 4.9% of L1 Capital Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. L1 Capital Pty Ltd owned 0.67% of Alcoa as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Alcoa by 134.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Alcoa by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at about $57,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Alcoa to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alcoa to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a report on Thursday, May 15th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.23.

Alcoa Price Performance

Shares of AA opened at $32.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.26. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $47.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.38 and a 200-day moving average of $29.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 7.86%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.44%.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

