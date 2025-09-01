KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.0714.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KKR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $139.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.15 and a 12 month high of $170.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.38 billion, a PE ratio of 64.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.93.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 12.95%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.42%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $116,828,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 81,361,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,736,465,326.50. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,656,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,803,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,263 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,847,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,640,275,000 after acquiring an additional 765,457 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,530,419,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $844,137,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,584,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,581 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

