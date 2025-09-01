Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. $KNSL Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 337.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,088 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $39,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kinsale Capital Group

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total value of $659,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,646 shares in the company, valued at $3,136,912. This represents a 17.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Up 0.6%

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $458.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $464.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $461.77. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $405.00 and a 52 week high of $531.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $458.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KNSL shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $429.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $543.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $505.80.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

