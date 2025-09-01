KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $BEKE Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 1,494.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 644,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603,910 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of KE worth $12,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of KE by 4.2% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 14,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of KE by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 169,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KE by 1.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KE by 29.6% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 16,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BEKE opened at $17.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of -0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.54. KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $26.05.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.10 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of KE from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of KE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of KE from $25.80 to $24.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $22.00 target price on shares of KE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, KE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.54.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

