Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Trading 20.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report) traded up 20.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 856.50 ($11.57) and last traded at GBX 849.08 ($11.47). 3,013,872 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 696% from the average session volume of 378,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 707 ($9.55).
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KNOS shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,070 target price on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 price objective on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kainos Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,070.
Kainos Group plc engages in the provision of digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for transforming service delivery in public, commercial, and healthcare sectors.
