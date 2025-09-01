Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Trading 20.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report) traded up 20.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 856.50 ($11.57) and last traded at GBX 849.08 ($11.47). 3,013,872 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 696% from the average session volume of 378,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 707 ($9.55).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KNOS shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,070 target price on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 price objective on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kainos Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,070.

Kainos Group Trading Up 19.7%

About Kainos Group

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 719.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 719.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3,000.00, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Kainos Group plc engages in the provision of digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for transforming service delivery in public, commercial, and healthcare sectors.

Further Reading

