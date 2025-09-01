Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Stock Price Up 19.7% – Should You Buy?

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 19.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 856.50 ($11.57) and last traded at GBX 846 ($11.42). 3,020,595 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 698% from the average session volume of 378,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 707 ($9.55).

KNOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,070 price objective on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 price objective on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,070.

The company has a market cap of £1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 719.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 719.97.

Kainos Group plc engages in the provision of digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for transforming service delivery in public, commercial, and healthcare sectors.

