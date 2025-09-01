John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF $JHCP Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCP – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,547,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,597,000 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 79.33% of John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF worth $38,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Coign Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $10,369,000.

John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

JHCP stock opened at $25.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day moving average is $24.98. John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $25.41.

John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF (JHCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed with a focus on a diversified bond portfolio, which includes a potential 20% allocation to high-yield bonds. The fund aims for a high level of current income while also considering ESG factors in its investment analysis JHCP was launched on Dec 18, 2024 and is issued by John Hancock.

