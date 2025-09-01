Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 243,963 Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF $CGCP

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 87.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,963 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.25% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $11,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 54.7% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 22,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 47,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF stock opened at $22.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.36. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 12 month low of $21.74 and a 12 month high of $23.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $0.1227 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

