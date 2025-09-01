Jane Street Group LLC Has $11.81 Million Stock Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. $WTS

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 210.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,260 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $11,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,938,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 124.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 13,460 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 13.9% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 324,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 36,711.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 56,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,560,000 after acquiring an additional 56,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WTS. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.50.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 713 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.45, for a total transaction of $195,682.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,693.30. This trade represents a 37.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTS stock opened at $276.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.11. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $177.59 and a one year high of $285.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $260.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $643.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.15 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 13.63%.Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

