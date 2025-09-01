Jane Street Group LLC Grows Stake in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF $JSI

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI – Free Report) by 2,946.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 200,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,177 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF were worth $10,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Compound Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $541,000. CW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 58.0% in the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 1,611,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,337,000 after acquiring an additional 591,217 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 147.1% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 8,720 shares in the last quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC now owns 62,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,773,000.

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JSI opened at $52.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.19. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.05 and a 52-week high of $53.15.

About Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF

The Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (JSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to the US securitized market. The fund invests predominantly in investment grade securities. JSI was launched on Nov 8, 2023 and is issued by Janus Henderson.

