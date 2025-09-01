Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 359,386 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. $UCB

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report) by 655.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 414,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359,386 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $11,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,336,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,295,000 after purchasing an additional 404,866 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,151,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,047,000 after purchasing an additional 92,952 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 4.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,513,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,570,000 after purchasing an additional 59,902 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the first quarter worth about $40,871,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth about $45,527,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Community Banks

In related news, EVP Richard Bradshaw sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $49,999.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 78,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,541.30. The trade was a 2.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UCB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on United Community Banks from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their price target on United Community Banks from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

United Community Banks Stock Down 0.3%

UCB opened at $33.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.93 and a 12 month high of $35.38.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 16.48%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

