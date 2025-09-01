iShares Global Materials ETF $MXI Stock Position Raised by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Free Report) by 84.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.50% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MXI opened at $90.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $234.23 million, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $71.01 and a 52 week high of $94.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.22.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

