iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Sold by Core Wealth Advisors Inc.

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 32.8% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $103,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $648.32 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $652.69. The firm has a market cap of $653.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $633.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $594.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

