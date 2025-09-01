iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY Shares Sold by Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,173.0% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,563,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,860 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,552,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,824 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,282,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,640 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 460.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,240,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,314 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,745.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 873,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,282,000 after purchasing an additional 843,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.98 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.67 and a 12-month high of $83.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

