Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF $IMFL Shares Bought by Ashton Thomas Securities LLC

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL – Free Report) by 78.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,538 shares during the period. Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC owned 0.60% of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Alteri Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period.

Get Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Up 11.0%

Shares of BATS IMFL opened at $27.54 on Monday. Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a 52-week low of $20.99 and a 52-week high of $27.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average of $26.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.48 million, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.77.

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (IMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed market ex-US index that holds large- and some mid-cap equity securities based on multiple factors. Securities are selected depending on the stage in the economic cycle of the overall market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.