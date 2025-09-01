International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Sold by First Manhattan CO. LLC.

First Manhattan CO. LLC. cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,964 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $26,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 29,564.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,399,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,940,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384,958 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $1,040,057,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $960,386,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $302,564,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,137,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,159,637,000 after buying an additional 1,298,515 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines stock opened at $243.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $226.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $265.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.63. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $198.27 and a 52 week high of $296.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. UBS Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Erste Group Bank cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.75.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

