Insider Selling: TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI) CFO Sells $81,000.00 in Stock

TSS Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI – Get Free Report) CFO Daniel Chism sold 5,000 shares of TSS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 311,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,041,747.80. The trade was a 1.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TSSI opened at $13.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $353.26 million, a P/E ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 1.77. TSS Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $31.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.97 million for the quarter. TSS had a return on equity of 107.01% and a net margin of 3.43%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in TSS in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in TSS in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in TSS in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in TSS during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in TSS during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered TSS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd.

TSS, Inc offers planning, design, engineering, construction management, commissioning and maintenance services. It provides these services primarily for specialized facilities such as data centers, communications rooms, call centers, laboratories, trading floors, network operations centers, medical facilities and similar environments.

