Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – January $JANJ Shares Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – January (NYSEARCA:JANJ – Free Report) by 129.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,860 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 7.06% of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – January worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, World Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – January by 269.3% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 42,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 30,750 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of JANJ stock opened at $24.91 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.62. Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – January has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $25.07.

Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – January (JANJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys.

