Ingredion Incorporated $INGR Stake Decreased by First Manhattan CO. LLC.

First Manhattan CO. LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $39,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,755,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,594,000 after buying an additional 177,387 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Ingredion by 1.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,218,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,771,000 after purchasing an additional 22,333 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Ingredion by 42.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,204,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,840,000 after purchasing an additional 361,584 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Ingredion by 37.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 982,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,883,000 after purchasing an additional 265,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ingredion by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,347,000 after purchasing an additional 45,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ingredion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.40.

Ingredion Trading Up 0.4%

Ingredion stock opened at $129.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.77. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.51 and a 1 year high of $155.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.81.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.09. Ingredion had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingredion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.100-11.600 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 31.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 36,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.52, for a total value of $4,591,031.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 50,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,342,321.08. This trade represents a 41.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $109,131.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 31,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,002,044.69. This trade represents a 2.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,137 shares of company stock valued at $4,700,163. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

