indie Semiconductor, Inc. $INDI Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,387,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,964 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.67% of indie Semiconductor worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in indie Semiconductor by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in indie Semiconductor by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in indie Semiconductor by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 93,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in indie Semiconductor by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in indie Semiconductor by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 498,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INDI. KeyCorp dropped their price target on indie Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on indie Semiconductor from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.90.

indie Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of INDI opened at $4.53 on Monday. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $5.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 28.43% and a negative net margin of 71.98%.The company had revenue of $51.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. indie Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at indie Semiconductor

In other news, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 11,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $40,496.22. Following the sale, the director owned 119,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,910.94. The trade was a 8.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.