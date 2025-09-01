Incyte Corporation $INCY Shares Purchased by First Financial Bankshares Inc

First Financial Bankshares Inc raised its position in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,854 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc’s holdings in Incyte were worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Incyte by 161.2% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Incyte by 88,200.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 3,706 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $251,785.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 102,886 shares in the company, valued at $6,990,074.84. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,192 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $83,273.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,831.80. This represents a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,836,196. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INCY stock opened at $84.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.75. Incyte Corporation has a 1 year low of $53.56 and a 1 year high of $87.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.11.

Several analysts have issued reports on INCY shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Incyte from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Incyte from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Incyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.60.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

