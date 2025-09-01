Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Research lowered Immix Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Immix Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Immix Biopharma Stock Down 3.1%

NASDAQ:IMMX opened at $2.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.10. The firm has a market cap of $64.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.26. Immix Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $3.20.

Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that Immix Biopharma will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immix Biopharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Velan Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Immix Biopharma Company Profile

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

