Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share on Friday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 74.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd.

Iluka Resources Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of ILKAY opened at $20.48 on Monday. Iluka Resources has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $24.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.95 and its 200-day moving average is $14.34.

Iluka Resources Company Profile

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands in Australia, China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid-West, Cataby/South West, Rare Earths, and United States/Murray Basin segments.

