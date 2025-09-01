Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share on Friday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 74.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd.
Iluka Resources Stock Down 3.5%
Shares of ILKAY opened at $20.48 on Monday. Iluka Resources has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $24.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.95 and its 200-day moving average is $14.34.
