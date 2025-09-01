Ieq Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Vestis Corporation $VSTS

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Vestis Corporation (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) by 31.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 210,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,854 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vestis were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vestis by 168.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vestis by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Vestis by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vestis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Eisler Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vestis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VSTS opened at $4.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Vestis Corporation has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $17.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.57. The stock has a market cap of $616.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Vestis ( NYSE:VSTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Vestis had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $673.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Vestis Corporation will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

VSTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Vestis from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Vestis from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vestis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vestis has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $9.13.

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

