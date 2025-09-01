Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 5,161 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in Nasdaq by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 7.1% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 194.6% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.06.

In other Nasdaq news, SVP Michelle Lynn Daly sold 8,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total transaction of $812,173.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,742.55. This represents a 49.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 11,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total transaction of $1,022,715.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 111,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,680.45. This represents a 9.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,409 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,599. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $94.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.27. The firm has a market cap of $54.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.84 and a 1 year high of $97.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.54%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

