Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 151,595 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. $M

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 360.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,595 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Macy’s worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its position in Macy’s by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Macy’s by 343.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 9,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

M has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.22.

Macy’s Stock Down 0.9%

Macy’s stock opened at $13.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.45. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $18.13.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1824 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.06%.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

