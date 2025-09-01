Ieq Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 63.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 435,031.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 770,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,535,000 after acquiring an additional 770,005 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $442,530,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 936,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,296,000 after acquiring an additional 65,368 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,480,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 204,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,840,000 after buying an additional 26,036 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZO stock opened at $4,205.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,867.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,720.07. The stock has a market cap of $70.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.41. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,898.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4,229.68.

In other AutoZone news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,875.90, for a total value of $11,627,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,337,007.50. The trade was a 50.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,597.13, for a total value of $2,697,847.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,434.78. This represents a 64.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,250 shares of company stock worth $116,321,123. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $4,025.00 to $4,260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,100.00 price objective (up previously from $3,850.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,850.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Truist Financial set a $3,995.00 price objective on AutoZone in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective (up previously from $3,750.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,101.29.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

