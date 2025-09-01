Ieq Capital LLC Increases Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF $FXI

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 51.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,607 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $54,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $56,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $38.91 on Monday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $25.29 and a one year high of $39.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.10.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

