Ieq Capital LLC Has $2.32 Million Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Donaldson by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Donaldson by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Donaldson by 1.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Donaldson by 34.3% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC raised its position in Donaldson by 5.8% during the first quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $79.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.45 and a twelve month high of $83.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.34 and its 200 day moving average is $69.15.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $980.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Donaldson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.080 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 39.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

