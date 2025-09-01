Ieq Capital LLC Grows Position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. $LZ

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 73.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,470 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 322,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 74,507 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 297.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 877,125 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of LegalZoom.com from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Insider Transactions at LegalZoom.com

In other news, insider Nicole Miller sold 25,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $272,166.28. Following the sale, the insider owned 960,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,387,546.24. This represents a 2.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 27,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $302,421.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,676,426 shares in the company, valued at $18,558,035.82. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,859 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,100. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LegalZoom.com Price Performance

NASDAQ LZ opened at $11.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.96. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $11.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.25, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. LegalZoom.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. LegalZoom.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

LegalZoom.com Profile

(Free Report)

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.