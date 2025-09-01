Ieq Capital LLC Buys 30,155 Shares of MGM Resorts International $MGM

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,155 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth about $72,408,000. Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth about $54,418,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,631,000. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 20,815,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,958,000 after purchasing an additional 894,344 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,618,000. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $1,925,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,627,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,585,769.02. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MGM shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citizens Jmp downgraded MGM Resorts International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Shares of MGM opened at $39.73 on Monday. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $42.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.69.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 3.13%.The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

