Ieq Capital LLC Buys 221 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF $VDC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Apexium Financial LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 77.9% during the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 143,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 194,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,636,000 after acquiring an additional 15,888 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $219.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.27. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $202.96 and a twelve month high of $226.73.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

