Ieq Capital LLC Buys 15,462 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. $PFG

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 346.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,462 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 128,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 431.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 118,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 96,381 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 28,547 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 0.4%

PFG stock opened at $80.51 on Monday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $91.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.13 and its 200-day moving average is $79.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.19. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.74%.During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $86.90.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PFG

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.