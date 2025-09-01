Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. $HHH Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 68.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,043 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $4,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HHH. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 169.5% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,196,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,621,000 after purchasing an additional 752,325 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $15,187,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 24.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 779,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,773,000 after purchasing an additional 155,110 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 266,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,506,000 after purchasing an additional 128,231 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the first quarter worth about $8,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HHH stock opened at $76.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.64. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.40 and a 1-year high of $87.77.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HHH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Howard Hughes from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Howard Hughes from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research downgraded Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Howard Hughes from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

