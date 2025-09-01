Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hovnanian Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Performance

NYSE:HOV opened at $140.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.91. The company has a market cap of $830.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 52 week low of $81.15 and a 52 week high of $233.15.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($1.52). The company had revenue of $800.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.20 million. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.75 earnings per share. Hovnanian Enterprises has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hovnanian Enterprises

In other news, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $589,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,806.56. This represents a 50.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.31, for a total value of $84,230.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 62,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,145.76. The trade was a 0.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hovnanian Enterprises

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forager Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 189,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,301,000 after purchasing an additional 72,068 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 3,566.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 21,148 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $2,772,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 12,432.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,670,000 after acquiring an additional 15,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $1,605,000. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

